Nasdaq 100 Movers: OKTA, GILD

In early trading on Tuesday, shares of Gilead Sciences topped the list of the day's best performing components of the Nasdaq 100 index, trading up 0.7%. Year to date, Gilead Sciences registers a 13.7% gain.

And the worst performing Nasdaq 100 component thus far on the day is Okta, trading down 5.4%. Okta is lower by about 4.8% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Applied Materials, trading down 5.1%, and Charter Communications, trading up 0.6% on the day.

