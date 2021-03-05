Nasdaq 100 Movers: OKTA, CSCO

In early trading on Friday, shares of Cisco Systems topped the list of the day's best performing components of the Nasdaq 100 index, trading up 2.8%. Year to date, Cisco Systems registers a 2.3% gain.

And the worst performing Nasdaq 100 component thus far on the day is Okta, trading down 5.3%. Okta is lower by about 15.8% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Tesla, trading down 4.0%, and Fiserv, trading up 2.3% on the day.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.