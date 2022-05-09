In early trading on Monday, shares of Charter Communications topped the list of the day's best performing components of the Nasdaq 100 index, trading up 3.5%. Year to date, Charter Communications has lost about 27.0% of its value.

And the worst performing Nasdaq 100 component thus far on the day is Okta, trading down 8.4%. Okta is lower by about 58.1% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Illumina, trading down 7.3%, and Moderna, trading up 1.2% on the day.

VIDEO: Nasdaq 100 Movers: OKTA, CHTR

