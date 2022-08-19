Nasdaq 100 Movers: OKTA, AZN

In early trading on Friday, shares of AstraZeneca (AZN) topped the list of the day's best performing components of the Nasdaq 100 index, trading up 0.8%. Year to date, AstraZeneca registers a 15.0% gain.

And the worst performing Nasdaq 100 component thus far on the day is Okta (OKTA), trading down 6.5%. Okta is lower by about 57.5% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Lucid Group (LCID), trading down 4.9%, and Keurig Dr Pepper (KDP), trading up 0.5% on the day.

