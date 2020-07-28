Nasdaq 100 Movers: NXPI, MRNA

In early trading on Tuesday, shares of Moderna topped the list of the day's best performing components of the Nasdaq 100 index, trading up 4.3%. Year to date, Moderna registers a 326.1% gain.

And the worst performing Nasdaq 100 component thus far on the day is NXP Semiconductors, trading down 3.0%. NXP Semiconductors is lower by about 8.4% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Tesla, trading down 2.4%, and Walgreens Boots Alliance, trading up 2.3% on the day.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.