In early trading on Wednesday, shares of DocuSign topped the list of the day's best performing components of the Nasdaq 100 index, trading up 3.9%. Year to date, DocuSign has lost about 35.2% of its value.

And the worst performing Nasdaq 100 component thus far on the day is NXP Semiconductors, trading down 5.7%. NXP Semiconductors is showing a gain of 41.7% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Trip.com Group, trading down 3.2%, and Booking Holdings, trading up 2.7% on the day.

VIDEO: Nasdaq 100 Movers: NXPI, DOCU

