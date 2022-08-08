In early trading on Monday, shares of Zscaler (ZS) topped the list of the day's best performing components of the Nasdaq 100 index, trading up 6.7%. Year to date, Zscaler has lost about 45.7% of its value.

And the worst performing Nasdaq 100 component thus far on the day is NVIDIA Corp (NVDA), trading down 4.9%. NVIDIA Corp is lower by about 38.6% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Marvell Technology (MRVL), trading down 2.3%, and Lucid Group (LCID), trading up 6.3% on the day.

VIDEO: Nasdaq 100 Movers: NVDA, ZS

