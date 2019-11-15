Nasdaq 100 Movers: NVDA, AMAT

In early trading on Friday, shares of Applied Materials, topped the list of the day's best performing components of the Nasdaq 100 index, trading up 8.2%. Year to date, Applied Materials, registers a 88.2% gain.

And the worst performing Nasdaq 100 component thus far on the day is NVIDIA, trading down 3.3%. NVIDIA is showing a gain of 52.0% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Comcast, trading down 1.5%, and Lam Research, trading up 2.7% on the day.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.