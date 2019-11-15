Markets
Nasdaq 100 Movers: NVDA, AMAT

Contributor
BNK Invest
Published

In early trading on Friday, shares of Applied Materials, topped the list of the day's best performing components of the Nasdaq 100 index, trading up 8.2%. Year to date, Applied Materials, registers a 88.2% gain.

And the worst performing Nasdaq 100 component thus far on the day is NVIDIA, trading down 3.3%. NVIDIA is showing a gain of 52.0% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Comcast, trading down 1.5%, and Lam Research, trading up 2.7% on the day.

