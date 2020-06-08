Markets
Nasdaq 100 Movers: NTES, UAL

In early trading on Monday, shares of United Airlines Holdings topped the list of the day's best performing components of the Nasdaq 100 index, trading up 8.3%. Year to date, United Airlines Holdings has lost about 47.9% of its value.

And the worst performing Nasdaq 100 component thus far on the day is NetEase, trading down 3.9%. NetEase, is showing a gain of 33.4% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are ASML Holding, trading down 3.5%, and Marriott International, trading up 4.4% on the day.

    Most Popular