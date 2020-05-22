Markets
Nasdaq 100 Movers: NTES, SPLK

In early trading on Friday, shares of Splunk topped the list of the day's best performing components of the Nasdaq 100 index, trading up 8.6%. Year to date, Splunk registers a 18.6% gain.

And the worst performing Nasdaq 100 component thus far on the day is NetEase, trading down 7.4%. NetEase is showing a gain of 21.4% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Baidu, trading down 5.4%, and NVIDIA trading up 2.9% on the day.

