Nasdaq 100 Movers: NTES, SBUX

In early trading on Thursday, shares of Starbucks topped the list of the day's best performing components of the Nasdaq 100 index, trading up 4.6%. Year to date, Starbucks registers a 19.4% gain.

And the worst performing Nasdaq 100 component thus far on the day is NetEase, trading down 1.9%. NetEase, is showing a gain of 42.3% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are CSX, trading down 1.4%, and Illumina, trading up 2.5% on the day.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.