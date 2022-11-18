In early trading on Friday, shares of Ross Stores topped the list of the day's best performing components of the Nasdaq 100 index, trading up 14.1%. Year to date, Ross Stores has lost about 2.2% of its value.

And the worst performing Nasdaq 100 component thus far on the day is NetEase, trading down 3.5%. NetEase is lower by about 32.7% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Datadog, trading down 2.4%, and Palo Alto Networks, trading up 9.6% on the day.

VIDEO: Nasdaq 100 Movers: NTES, ROST

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.