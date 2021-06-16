Nasdaq 100 Movers: NTES, REGN

In early trading on Wednesday, shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals topped the list of the day's best performing components of the Nasdaq 100 index, trading up 2.5%. Year to date, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, registers a 11.9% gain.

And the worst performing Nasdaq 100 component thus far on the day is NetEase, trading down 1.9%. NetEase is showing a gain of 13.8% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Electronic Arts, trading down 1.2%, and Marvell Technology, trading up 1.7% on the day.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.