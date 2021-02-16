Nasdaq 100 Movers: NTES, PDD

In early trading on Tuesday, shares of Pinduoduo topped the list of the day's best performing components of the Nasdaq 100 index, trading up 6.5%. Year to date, Pinduoduo registers a 17.9% gain.

And the worst performing Nasdaq 100 component thus far on the day is NetEase, trading down 3.8%. NetEase, is showing a gain of 32.7% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are DexCom, trading down 2.4%, and JD.com, trading up 3.9% on the day.

