In early trading on Tuesday, shares of Okta topped the list of the day's best performing components of the Nasdaq 100 index, trading up 3.3%. Year to date, Okta has lost about 24.1% of its value.

And the worst performing Nasdaq 100 component thus far on the day is NetEase, trading down 5.7%. NetEase is lower by about 8.7% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Baidu, trading down 3.4%, and Workday, trading up 3.3% on the day.

VIDEO: Nasdaq 100 Movers: NTES, OKTA

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.