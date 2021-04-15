Nasdaq 100 Movers: NTES, NVDA

In early trading on Thursday, shares of NVIDIA topped the list of the day's best performing components of the Nasdaq 100 index, trading up 3.8%. Year to date, NVIDIA registers a 21.5% gain.

And the worst performing Nasdaq 100 component thus far on the day is NetEase, trading down 1.7%. NetEase, is showing a gain of 9.7% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Baidu, trading down 1.4%, and Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, trading up 3.4% on the day.

