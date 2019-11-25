Nasdaq 100 Movers: NTES, NVDA

In early trading on Monday, shares of NVIDIA Corp (NVDA) topped the list of the day's best performing components of the Nasdaq 100 index, trading up 4.5%. Year to date, NVIDIA Corp registers a 65.1% gain.

And the worst performing Nasdaq 100 component thus far on the day is NetEase (NTES), trading down 2.1%. NetEase is showing a gain of 29.1% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Comcast Corp (CMCSA), trading down 1.2%, and Incyte Corporation (INCY), trading up 4.1% on the day.

