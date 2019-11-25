Markets
NTES

Nasdaq 100 Movers: NTES, NVDA

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

In early trading on Monday, shares of NVIDIA Corp (NVDA) topped the list of the day's best performing components of the Nasdaq 100 index, trading up 4.5%. Year to date, NVIDIA Corp registers a 65.1% gain.

And the worst performing Nasdaq 100 component thus far on the day is NetEase (NTES), trading down 2.1%. NetEase is showing a gain of 29.1% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Comcast Corp (CMCSA), trading down 1.2%, and Incyte Corporation (INCY), trading up 4.1% on the day.

Nasdaq 100 Movers: NTES, NVDA
VIDEO: Nasdaq 100 Movers: NTES, NVDA

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

NTES NVDA

Other Topics

Stocks

BNK Invest

Learn More

More from BNK Invest


Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular