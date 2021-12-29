Nasdaq 100 Movers: NTES, MU

In early trading on Wednesday, shares of Micron Technology topped the list of the day's best performing components of the Nasdaq 100 index, trading up 3.1%. Year to date, Micron Technology registers a 27.5% gain.

And the worst performing Nasdaq 100 component thus far on the day is NetEase, trading down 3.1%. NetEase, is lower by about 1.7% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Peloton Interactive, trading down 3.1%, and Applied Materials, trading up 2.1% on the day.

