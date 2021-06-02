Nasdaq 100 Movers: NTES, MRNA

In early trading on Wednesday, shares of Moderna topped the list of the day's best performing components of the Nasdaq 100 index, trading up 2.3%. Year to date, Moderna Inc registers a 80.8% gain.

And the worst performing Nasdaq 100 component thus far on the day is NetEase, trading down 2.7%. NetEase, is showing a gain of 20.2% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Peloton Interactive, trading down 2.2%, and Splunk, trading up 1.9% on the day.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.