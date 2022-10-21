In early trading on Friday, shares of Moderna (MRNA) topped the list of the day's best performing components of the Nasdaq 100 index, trading up 5.7%. Year to date, Moderna has lost about 50.7% of its value.

And the worst performing Nasdaq 100 component thus far on the day is NetEase (NTES), trading down 4.6%. NetEase is lower by about 39.4% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Match Group (MTCH), trading down 4.5%, and Applied Materials (AMAT), trading up 3.1% on the day.

VIDEO: Nasdaq 100 Movers: NTES, MRNA

