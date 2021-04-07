Nasdaq 100 Movers: NTES, LRCX

In early trading on Wednesday, shares of Lam Research topped the list of the day's best performing components of the Nasdaq 100 index, trading up 2.2%. Year to date, Lam Research registers a 41.1% gain.

And the worst performing Nasdaq 100 component thus far on the day is NetEase, trading down 4.2%. NetEase, is showing a gain of 7.3% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Pinduoduo, trading down 3.7%, and Micron Technology, trading up 1.6% on the day.

