In early trading on Thursday, shares of Keurig Dr Pepper topped the list of the day's best performing components of the Nasdaq 100 index, trading flat on the day. Year to date, Keurig Dr Pepper has lost about 5.4% of its value.

And the worst performing Nasdaq 100 component thus far on the day is NetEase, trading down 7.7%. NetEase is lower by about 6.7% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Moderna, trading down 7.3%, and CSX, trading down 0.2% on the day.

VIDEO: Nasdaq 100 Movers: NTES, KDP

