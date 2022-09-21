In early trading on Wednesday, shares of Fastenal topped the list of the day's best performing components of the Nasdaq 100 index, trading up 2.6%. Year to date, Fastenal has lost about 23.5% of its value.

And the worst performing Nasdaq 100 component thus far on the day is NetEase, trading down 4.7%. NetEase, is lower by about 21.3% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Pinduoduo, trading down 4.0%, and Lucid Group, trading up 2.5% on the day.

VIDEO: Nasdaq 100 Movers: NTES, FAST

