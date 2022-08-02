In early trading on Tuesday, shares of DexCom topped the list of the day's best performing components of the Nasdaq 100 index, trading up 4.4%. Year to date, DexCom Inc has lost about 34.8% of its value.

And the worst performing Nasdaq 100 component thus far on the day is NetEase, trading down 4.3%. NetEase is lower by about 14.0% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Idexx Laboratories, trading down 3.7%, and Intuitive Surgical, trading up 4.4% on the day.

VIDEO: Nasdaq 100 Movers: NTES, DXCM

