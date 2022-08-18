In early trading on Thursday, shares of Cisco Systems topped the list of the day's best performing components of the Nasdaq 100 index, trading up 5.9%. Year to date, Cisco Systems has lost about 22.0% of its value.

And the worst performing Nasdaq 100 component thus far on the day is NetEase, trading down 5.4%. NetEase is lower by about 14.9% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Walgreens Boots Alliance, trading down 4.4%, and Marvell Technology, trading up 2.7% on the day.

VIDEO: Nasdaq 100 Movers: NTES, CSCO

