Nasdaq 100 Movers: NTES, AMAT

In early trading on Monday, shares of Applied Materials, topped the list of the day's best performing components of the Nasdaq 100 index, trading up 3.7%. Year to date, Applied Materials, registers a 54.6% gain.

And the worst performing Nasdaq 100 component thus far on the day is NetEase, trading down 2.0%. NetEase, Inc is showing a gain of 20.1% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Peloton Interactive, trading down 1.4%, and Lam Research, trading up 3.2% on the day.

