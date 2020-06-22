Nasdaq 100 Movers: NTAP, ZM

In early trading on Monday, shares of Zoom Video Communications topped the list of the day's best performing components of the Nasdaq 100 index, trading up 4.1%. Year to date, Zoom Video Communications registers a 272.4% gain.

And the worst performing Nasdaq 100 component thus far on the day is NetApp, trading down 4.0%. NetApp is lower by about 32.0% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, trading down 3.3%, and Splunk, trading up 4.0% on the day.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.