Nasdaq 100 Movers: NTAP, TCOM

In early trading on Tuesday, shares of Trip.com Group topped the list of the day's best performing components of the Nasdaq 100 index, trading up 2.5%. Year to date, Trip.com Group has lost about 3.9% of its value.

And the worst performing Nasdaq 100 component thus far on the day is NetApp, trading down 1.3%. NetApp, is lower by about 7.8% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Dollar Tree, trading down 0.7%, and Seattle Genetics, trading up 1.9% on the day.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.