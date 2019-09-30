Nasdaq 100 Movers: NTAP, NTES

Markets
In early trading on Monday, shares of NetEase (NTES) topped the list of the day's best performing components of the Nasdaq 100 index, trading up 3.8%. Year to date, NetEase registers a 15.0% gain.

And the worst performing Nasdaq 100 component thus far on the day is NetApp (NTAP), trading down 3.0%. NetApp is lower by about 12.3% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Western Digital Corp (WDC), trading down 2.7%, and Ulta Beauty (ULTA), trading up 2.3% on the day.

