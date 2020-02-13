Markets
Nasdaq 100 Movers: NTAP, AMAT

In early trading on Thursday, shares of Applied Materials, topped the list of the day's best performing components of the Nasdaq 100 index, trading up 3.1%. Year to date, Applied Materials, registers a 10.4% gain.

And the worst performing Nasdaq 100 component thus far on the day is NetApp, trading down 11.2%. NetApp is lower by about 13.3% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Kraft Heinz, trading down 8.4%, and Incyte, trading up 1.6% on the day.

