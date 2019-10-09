Markets
NFLX

Nasdaq 100 Movers: NFLX, UAL

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

In early trading on Wednesday, shares of United Airlines Holdings (UAL) topped the list of the day's best performing components of the Nasdaq 100 index, trading up 2.7%. Year to date, United Airlines Holdings registers a 3.9% gain.

And the worst performing Nasdaq 100 component thus far on the day is Netflix (NFLX), trading down 2.0%. Netflix is lower by about 0.9% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Alexion Pharmaceuticals (ALXN), trading down 0.8%, and American Airlines Group (AAL), trading up 2.6% on the day.

Nasdaq 100 Movers: NFLX, UAL
VIDEO: Nasdaq 100 Movers: NFLX, UAL

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

NFLX UAL

Other Topics

Stocks

BNK Invest

Learn More

More from BNK Invest

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular