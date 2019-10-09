Nasdaq 100 Movers: NFLX, UAL

In early trading on Wednesday, shares of United Airlines Holdings (UAL) topped the list of the day's best performing components of the Nasdaq 100 index, trading up 2.7%. Year to date, United Airlines Holdings registers a 3.9% gain.

And the worst performing Nasdaq 100 component thus far on the day is Netflix (NFLX), trading down 2.0%. Netflix is lower by about 0.9% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Alexion Pharmaceuticals (ALXN), trading down 0.8%, and American Airlines Group (AAL), trading up 2.6% on the day.

