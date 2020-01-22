Nasdaq 100 Movers: NFLX, TSLA

In early trading on Wednesday, shares of Tesla topped the list of the day's best performing components of the Nasdaq 100 index, trading up 4.9%. Year to date, Tesla registers a 37.3% gain.

And the worst performing Nasdaq 100 component thus far on the day is Netflix, trading down 2.9%. Netflix is showing a gain of 1.4% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Liberty Global, trading down 1.2%, and JD.com, trading up 4.4% on the day.

