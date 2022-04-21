In early trading on Thursday, shares of Tesla topped the list of the day's best performing components of the Nasdaq 100 index, trading up 9.8%. Year to date, Tesla registers a 1.6% gain.

And the worst performing Nasdaq 100 component thus far on the day is Netflix, trading down 3.6%. Netflix is lower by about 63.8% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are JD.com, trading down 3.3%, and CSX, trading up 5.4% on the day.

VIDEO: Nasdaq 100 Movers: NFLX, TSLA

