Markets
NFLX

Nasdaq 100 Movers: NFLX, NVDA

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

In early trading on Tuesday, shares of NVIDIA topped the list of the day's best performing components of the Nasdaq 100 index, trading up 3.6%. Year to date, NVIDIA registers a 44.8% gain.

And the worst performing Nasdaq 100 component thus far on the day is Netflix, trading down 1.3%. Netflix is showing a gain of 5.3% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Activision Blizzard, trading down 0.9%, and Facebook, trading up 2.1% on the day.

Nasdaq 100 Movers: NFLX, NVDA
VIDEO: Nasdaq 100 Movers: NFLX, NVDA

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

NFLX NVDA ATVI FB

Other Topics

Stocks

BNK Invest

Learn More

More from BNK Invest

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular