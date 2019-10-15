Nasdaq 100 Movers: NFLX, NVDA

In early trading on Tuesday, shares of NVIDIA topped the list of the day's best performing components of the Nasdaq 100 index, trading up 3.6%. Year to date, NVIDIA registers a 44.8% gain.

And the worst performing Nasdaq 100 component thus far on the day is Netflix, trading down 1.3%. Netflix is showing a gain of 5.3% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Activision Blizzard, trading down 0.9%, and Facebook, trading up 2.1% on the day.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.