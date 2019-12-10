Markets
Nasdaq 100 Movers: NFLX, NLOK

In early trading on Tuesday, shares of NortonLifeLock (NLOK) topped the list of the day's best performing components of the Nasdaq 100 index, trading up 3.7%. Year to date, NortonLifeLock registers a 39.3% gain.

And the worst performing Nasdaq 100 component thus far on the day is Netflix (NFLX), trading down 2.2%. Netflix is showing a gain of 10.5% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Comcast Corp (CMCSA), trading down 2.1%, and Western Digital Corp (WDC), trading up 2.3% on the day.

