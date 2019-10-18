Nasdaq 100 Movers: NFLX, ISRG

Markets
In early trading on Friday, shares of Intuitive Surgical topped the list of the day's best performing components of the Nasdaq 100 index, trading up 6.4%. Year to date, Intuitive Surgical registers a 17.6% gain.

And the worst performing Nasdaq 100 component thus far on the day is Netflix, trading down 3.1%. Netflix is showing a gain of 6.1% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Ulta Beauty, trading down 2.5%, and BioMarin Pharmaceutical, trading up 3.3% on the day.

