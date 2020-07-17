Nasdaq 100 Movers: NFLX, EXC

In early trading on Friday, shares of Exelon topped the list of the day's best performing components of the Nasdaq 100 index, trading up 2.1%. Year to date, Exelon has lost about 14.8% of its value.

And the worst performing Nasdaq 100 component thus far on the day is Netflix, trading down 6.8%. Netflix is showing a gain of 51.9% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Marriott International, trading down 2.4%, and Align Technology, trading up 1.8% on the day.

