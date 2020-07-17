Markets
NFLX

Nasdaq 100 Movers: NFLX, EXC

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

In early trading on Friday, shares of Exelon topped the list of the day's best performing components of the Nasdaq 100 index, trading up 2.1%. Year to date, Exelon has lost about 14.8% of its value.

And the worst performing Nasdaq 100 component thus far on the day is Netflix, trading down 6.8%. Netflix is showing a gain of 51.9% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Marriott International, trading down 2.4%, and Align Technology, trading up 1.8% on the day.

Nasdaq 100 Movers: NFLX, EXC
VIDEO: Nasdaq 100 Movers: NFLX, EXC

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

NFLX EXC MAR ALGN

Other Topics

Stocks

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    BNK Invest

    Learn More

    More from BNK Invest

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular