Nasdaq 100 Movers: MYL, WYNN

In early trading on Tuesday, shares of Wynn Resorts (WYNN) topped the list of the day's best performing components of the Nasdaq 100 index, trading up 3.5%. Year to date, Wynn Resorts registers a 13.2% gain.

And the worst performing Nasdaq 100 component thus far on the day is Mylan (MYL), trading down 4.0%. Mylan is lower by about 26.9% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Netflix (NFLX), trading down 2.5%, and Intuitive Surgical (ISRG), trading up 2.3% on the day.

