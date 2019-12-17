Nasdaq 100 Movers: MYL, NFLX

In early trading on Tuesday, shares of Netflix (NFLX) topped the list of the day's best performing components of the Nasdaq 100 index, trading up 3.3%. Year to date, Netflix registers a 17.4% gain.

And the worst performing Nasdaq 100 component thus far on the day is Mylan (MYL), trading down 1.8%. Mylan is lower by about 31.8% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Alexion Pharmaceuticals (ALXN), trading down 1.6%, and KLA Corp (KLAC), trading up 1.6% on the day.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.