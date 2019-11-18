Nasdaq 100 Movers: MYL, AMD

In early trading on Monday, shares of Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) topped the list of the day's best performing components of the Nasdaq 100 index, trading up 2.3%. Year to date, Advanced Micro Devices registers a 113.8% gain.

And the worst performing Nasdaq 100 component thus far on the day is Mylan (MYL), trading down 2.4%. Mylan is lower by about 36.9% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Western Digital Corp (WDC), trading down 2.3%, and NVIDIA Corp (NVDA), trading up 2.2% on the day.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.