Nasdaq 100 Movers: MU, ULTA

In early trading on Friday, shares of Ulta Beauty (ULTA) topped the list of the day's best performing components of the Nasdaq 100 index, trading up 2.3%. Year to date, Ulta Beauty has lost about 1.3% of its value.

And the worst performing Nasdaq 100 component thus far on the day is Micron Technology (MU), trading down 9.7%. Micron Technology is showing a gain of 38.4% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Lam Research Corp (LRCX), trading down 4.9%, and United Airlines Holdings (UAL), trading up 1.6% on the day.

