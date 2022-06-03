In early trading on Friday, shares of Okta topped the list of the day's best performing components of the Nasdaq 100 index, trading up 12.2%. Year to date, Okta has lost about 53.1% of its value.

And the worst performing Nasdaq 100 component thus far on the day is Micron Technology, trading down 6.6%. Micron Technology is lower by about 24.4% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Tesla, trading down 6.3%, and Seagen, trading up 3.6% on the day.

VIDEO: Nasdaq 100 Movers: MU, OKTA

