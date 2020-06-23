Nasdaq 100 Movers: MU, NTES

In early trading on Tuesday, shares of NetEase, topped the list of the day's best performing components of the Nasdaq 100 index, trading up 2.3%. Year to date, NetEase registers a 39.5% gain.

And the worst performing Nasdaq 100 component thus far on the day is Micron Technology, trading down 2.8%. Micron Technology is lower by about 7.6% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are T-Mobile US, trading down 2.6%, and NetApp, trading up 2.2% on the day.

