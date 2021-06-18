Nasdaq 100 Movers: MU, DOCU

In early trading on Friday, shares of DocuSign topped the list of the day's best performing components of the Nasdaq 100 index, trading up 3.8%. Year to date, DocuSign registers a 21.7% gain.

And the worst performing Nasdaq 100 component thus far on the day is Micron Technology, trading down 4.1%. Micron Technology Inc. is showing a gain of 2.9% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Intel, trading down 3.1%, and NVIDIA, trading up 2.8% on the day.

