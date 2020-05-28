Markets
MU

Nasdaq 100 Movers: MU, DLTR

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

In early trading on Thursday, shares of Dollar Tree topped the list of the day's best performing components of the Nasdaq 100 index, trading up 11.3%. Year to date, Dollar Tree registers a 3.6% gain.

And the worst performing Nasdaq 100 component thus far on the day is Micron Technology, trading down 4.7%. Micron Technology is lower by about 12.3% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Western Digital, trading down 4.0%, and Workday, trading up 7.9% on the day.

Nasdaq 100 Movers: MU, DLTR
VIDEO: Nasdaq 100 Movers: MU, DLTR

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

MU DLTR WDC WDAY

Other Topics

Stocks

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    BNK Invest

    Learn More

    More from BNK Invest


    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular