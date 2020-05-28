Nasdaq 100 Movers: MU, DLTR

In early trading on Thursday, shares of Dollar Tree topped the list of the day's best performing components of the Nasdaq 100 index, trading up 11.3%. Year to date, Dollar Tree registers a 3.6% gain.

And the worst performing Nasdaq 100 component thus far on the day is Micron Technology, trading down 4.7%. Micron Technology is lower by about 12.3% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Western Digital, trading down 4.0%, and Workday, trading up 7.9% on the day.

