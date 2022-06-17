In early trading on Friday, shares of Atlassian topped the list of the day's best performing components of the Nasdaq 100 index, trading up 5.5%. Year to date, Atlassian has lost about 54.1% of its value.

And the worst performing Nasdaq 100 component thus far on the day is Match Group, trading down 3.1%. Match Group is lower by about 46.6% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Adobe, trading down 2.5%, and Seagen, trading up 5.5% on the day.

VIDEO: Nasdaq 100 Movers: MTCH, TEAM

