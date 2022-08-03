In early trading on Wednesday, shares of Moderna topped the list of the day's best performing components of the Nasdaq 100 index, trading up 14.3%. Year to date, Moderna Inc has lost about 27.6% of its value.

And the worst performing Nasdaq 100 component thus far on the day is Match Group, trading down 21.6%. Match Group is lower by about 54.5% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Exelon, trading down 2.5%, and PayPal Holdings, trading up 13.2% on the day.

VIDEO: Nasdaq 100 Movers: MTCH, MRNA

