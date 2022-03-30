In early trading on Wednesday, shares of lululemon athletica topped the list of the day's best performing components of the Nasdaq 100 index, trading up 7.5%. Year to date, lululemon athletica has lost about 5.6% of its value.

And the worst performing Nasdaq 100 component thus far on the day is Marvell Technology, trading down 2.5%. Marvell Technology is lower by about 15.1% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are DocuSign, trading down 2.4%, and Micron Technology, trading up 4.3% on the day.

VIDEO: Nasdaq 100 Movers: MRVL, LULU

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.