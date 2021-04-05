Nasdaq 100 Movers: MRNA, TSLA

In early trading on Monday, shares of Tesla topped the list of the day's best performing components of the Nasdaq 100 index, trading up 4.6%. Year to date, Tesla has lost about 1.9% of its value.

And the worst performing Nasdaq 100 component thus far on the day is Moderna, trading down 3.8%. Moderna is showing a gain of 22.1% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Peloton Interactive, trading down 2.7%, and Marriott International, trading up 3.0% on the day.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.