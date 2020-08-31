Nasdaq 100 Movers: MRNA, TSLA

In early trading on Monday, shares of Tesla topped the list of the day's best performing components of the Nasdaq 100 index, trading up 9.3%.

And the worst performing Nasdaq 100 component thus far on the day is Moderna, trading down 6.0%. Moderna is showing a gain of 224.4% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are NetEase, trading down 3.2%, and Alexion Pharmaceuticals, trading up 8.8% on the day.

